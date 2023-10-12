Register
St Patrick's Irish Club in Leamington to celebrate 60th anniversary with parade

The parade through the town centre will take place from 11am on Sunday and will mark the ninth and final day of celebrations.
By Oliver Williams
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST
St Patrick’s Irish Club in Leamington will conclude its nine-day celebration of the 60th anniversary of it opening in the town with a parade this weekend.

The parade, through the town centre and starting at the club, will take place from 11am on Sunday October 15.

It will be led by the Birmingham Irish pipers, Irish dancers and Irish musicians.

For more information visit http://stpatricksclub.com/

