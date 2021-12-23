Staff at Leamington support service for those with autism and learning disabilities make Christmas donations to homeless

Leamington charity Helping Hands will pass on bags of essential items and Christmas treats to homeless people in the town thanks to the generosity of staff at a support service for people with autism and learning disabilities.
Staff at Burgess Care based in Radford Semele filled the bags for the charity in place of giving Secret Santa gifts to each other.
Some of the people who are supported by Burgess Care helped by decorating the gift bags with Christmas drawings as well and filling them themselves.