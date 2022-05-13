Staff at Leamington theatre have volunteered to host film event at the venue to raise money for victims of war in Ukraine

Staff at a Leamington theatre have volunteered to work for free to help the venue to host a film event to raise money for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

The Royal Spa Centre will host a screening of Ukrainian film Мої думки тихі (My Thoughts Are Silent) in support of the charity Help Ukraine Centre next Saturday (May 21) from 2pm.

Tickets cost £10 and all sales of teas and coffees will also go to the cause.

A poster for the event

Matt Nolan, who has organised the event and contacted the theatre to ask if it would host it, said: “I know the Royal Spa Centre well, and understand the venue’s ethos of hosting community projects, so I knew that it would be perfect for an event like this.

“To my surprise, the reply said that the staff at the spa centre wanted to help support the project in some greater way,

“They have really taken this event to heart, sharing social media posts, contacting the distribution company in Ukraine, and just really going above and beyond to make it happen.

“The event is also getting support from the local community group ‘The Polish Centre Royal Leamington Spa’, who have done many wonderful things in support of Ukraine and continue to do so.

"They have offered advice, help to spread the word, and are sending two representatives to the screening so that we can have a stall in the foyer where people can see what other local community projects have been happening, and how people can help with future charitable projects.

“The idea is not only to host a one off event, but to show people who come to the event other ideas and ways to help.

“I have seen other screenings of Ukrainian films for charity being advertised, but most seemed to feature war or conflict in some way, and I wanted to show a film about Ukrainian people without the frame or backdrop of war.”