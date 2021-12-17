Staff at Warwick-based company put their best foot forward to help raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital charity

Staff at a company based in Warwick have been putting their best foot forward to help raise money for the Birmingham Children’s Hospital charity.

The team at Forever Living, which is based at Longbridge Manor, have focused their exercise activity over the past months, on walking, mountain climbing, cycling and running their way to help raise £3,000.

Bob Parker Forever Living’s UK managing director said: “We are passionate about supporting Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Helen Miles from Birmingham Children’s Hospital receiving the cheque from Forever Living’s managing director Bob Parker outside Longbridge Manor Warwick. Photo supplied

"We are extremely fortunate to have this specialist paediatric centre in our area; a number of Forever families have directly experienced the care and support of BCH so we were extremely motivated to reach our target of £3,000 - the amount that is needed to provide the care for a child and family support for one year.

"Given the constraints placed on us all by the pandemic; not being able to be together we chose individual exercise goals that would challenge and motivate us and that we could achieve safely.”

The BCH cares for 90,000 children and young people across the West Midlands each year including almost 5,500 from Warwick and the surrounding areas.

The hospital charity raises funds for projects and services that fall outside the remit of the NHS enhancing the experience of both children and their families.

With the support of more than 4,000 people who raised £4million they were able to build a state-of-the-art Children’s Cancer Centre which has treated more than 11,000 patients since it opened three years ago.

It is also home to one the largest child and adolescent mental health service in the country.

