Staff at Warwick nursery 'delighted' with latest Ofsted report and rating

Staff at Warwick nursery said they are 'delighted' with its latest Ofsted report and rating.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers Co-op House Nursery and Pre-school in Warwick Technology Park, Gallows Hill recently received a ‘Good’ rating by the education watchdog.

It is one of the nurseries run by The Midcounties Co-operative.

The nursery, which caters for 96 children aged up to four years old, receiving praise for staff modelling ‘good behaviour’ and ‘prioritising children’s well-being.’

Assessed by inspectors as Good in all areas, the nursery was praised for forming warm and ‘close relationships’ with children.

Katherine Smith, deputy nursery manager at Your Co-op Little Pioneers Your Coop House, said: “We are delighted with the report, which reflects our team’s hard work and unwavering enthusiasm to go above and beyond for our children and parents.

“This award is a great achievement, and the glowing feedback about our nursery makes us eager to see what the future holds for Little Pioneers Co-op House.

"We appreciate the inspectors recognising our efforts to nurture the children into confident young individuals, and making sure they feel safe and happy at nursery.”

For more information go to: https://www.littlepioneers.coop/find-your-nursery/coop-house/