Star Wars star Mark Hamill has inspired Wellesbourne man in his cancer battle
A Wellesbourne man, who has been inspired in his cancer battle by Star Wars star Mark Hamill, has been chosen to launch a national awards scheme for children and young people.
Former Princethorpe Tom Ashley, 24, was diagnosed with cancer twice as a teenager.
During his treatment he received a get-well video message from Mark Hamill – aka Luke Skywalker in the famous film and TV sci-fi franchise - who he’d met as part of a charity Make a Wish two years earlier.
Inspired by the acting icon, Tom secured a place at a drama school in London after his A-levels.
But it wasn’t long before his mental health began to spiral.
Now fully on the road to recovery, Tom has opened up about his mental health struggles because he wants to inspire others to keep going when all hope is lost.
That’s why he’s thrown his support behind the Cancer Research UK Stars Awards, which recognises the courage of children and young people who have faced cancer.
Tom said: “The Star Awards are special.
"To know there are people out there who do care - you start to understand that it’s a lot more than just an award.
"There are people backing you who will be in your corner no matter what.”
To nominate a star visit cruk.org/starawards
To view Tom’s social media posts and videos visit: https://linktr.ee/thomasashley99
To watch Mark Hamill’s message to time click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1lw1354S6w