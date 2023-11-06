The work is due to start later this month.

A start date has been revealed for the year-long roadworks in Hatton which are taking place ahead of new housing development being built.

Warwickshire County Council says the work on the A4177 Birmingham Road, around the new Union View development site, will start on November 20.

The planned works include widening the road, creating a pedestrian crossing point, improving footways and cycleways, upgrading drainage and street lighting.

The council says traffic management will be in operation throughout the scheme and will be operated manually during working hours to maintain the flow of traffic in the area.

Work will pause for around two weeks over the Christmas and New Year holiday period, from December 22 to January 2.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: "We would like to thank residents for their continued support and attendance at the recent evening engagement forum.

“We continue to listen, along with our partners in the scheme, and provide answers wherever we can.

“The scheme is essential and there are limits to how far we can make adaptations as the work moves forward. However, we urge residents to keep talking to us and to keep sharing ideas and views.

“We can assure people that we will keep them informed and we will be doing all we can to ensure the work is carried out as smoothly and quickly as possible, with minimal disruption.”

Residents have been protesting against the ongoing issues at the Union View site and said this latest development will cause traffic chaos across Leamington and Warwick, due to the knock-on effect it will have on neighbouring major routes.

The announcement of the year-long works sparked further concerns and complaints from residents, with one resident branding it 'an apocalyptic disaster’ for the area due to the impact it will have on the road and neighbouring major routes.

In October, a group of protesters also gathered on the corner of Charingworth Drive and Birmingham Road for about half an hour, before being filmed by BBC cameras.