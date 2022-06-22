Step back in time at Warwick's first vintage carnival

The Le Keux Vintage Salon, which is based in Birmingham, will be offering makeovers such as Victory Rolls, Faux bangs or hair bows at the vintage carnival. Photo Credit: Le Keux

Residents and visitors in Warwick can step back in time during the town’s first vintage carnival next week.

The event will be taking place on Sunday July 3, in the Market Square between 10am and 5pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy music from 1930s to the 1960s, as well as pop-up bars and more than 40 stalls showcasing a variety of vintage items, arts, crafts and local produce.

The Le Keux Vintage Salon, which is based in Birmingham, will be offering makeovers such as Victory Rolls, Faux bangs or hair bows.

There will also be a selection converted vintage vehicles serving a variety of street food and alcohol ranging from horse boxes, Bedford CF van, Bedford 1950s lorry and a 1963 Routemaster bus bar.

If visitors just want a cake, they can take a seat with the travelling cream tea room supplied by Little Bakes of Moreton in Marsh.

Adult and children can also hop on a mini-land steam train, which will be traveling along 200m of track in the town centre.

There will also be other attractions such as swing boats, a helter-skelter and more than 20 vintage vehicles – with everything from a Cadillac Coupe Deville to an MG TD, Austin Seven to a Riley Convertible.

People can also have their face painted or choose a temporary tattoo by Lets Glow Solihull or take home a kit.

Visitors are also welcome to bring along their dogs to the event as Dog Deli will be selling treats.

Louisa Horton of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We are excited to be delivering our first Vintage Carnival in Warwick.

"There is plenty taking place for all ages, and we can’t wait for you to join us.

“We’re encouraging visitors to get in the spirit and dress up in their best vintage clothing from the 1920s through to the 1960s.”

For more information, go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk