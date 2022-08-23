Step back in time - dinosaurs will be roaming in Warwick this bank holiday weekend

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinosaurs will be returning to St Nicholas Park in Warwick this August bank holiday weekend. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Dinosaurs will be returning to a park in Warwick this bank holiday weekend.

Earlier this month ‘Dino Dan and Grace’ brought the prehistoric era back to life with their dinosaurs in St Nicholas Park.

They will be returning again over the bank holiday, where children can get up close to the giants for free.

Dan and Grace will be showcasing their dino friends from Thursday (August 25) to Monday (August 29), with shows taking place every hour from 12pm outside the Fun Park.

The T-Rex show will then take place at 3pm in an arena, which will be set up adjacent to the picnic area.

The final outing for the dinosaurs will be around 4pm each day.

In a video, which was shared by the St Nicholas Park Facebook page, ‘Dino Dan and Grace’ say that when they return this time they will also be running competitions.

