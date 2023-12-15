Steps taken at nature reserve near Southam to help preserve rare habitat

The site is home to many rare species – including the Man Orchid.

The Warwickshire Country Parks service has led recently work drive at Ufton Fields Nature Reserve, a site that was brought back under the management of Warwickshire County Council earlier this year. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Steps have been taken at nature reserve near Southam to help preserve a rare habitat.

Warwickshire Country Parks service recently led a work drive at Ufton Fields Nature Reserve, a site that was brought back under the council’s management earlier this year.

Rangers from across the county joined volunteers from the area and representatives of Butterfly Conservation Warwickshire in an effort aimed to address challenges posed by excessive scrub encroachment, which threatens the biodiversity of the grassland, particularly in the Man Orchid and Snipe Meadows of the site.

The initiative marks a significant step in preserving and enhancing the chalky habitat which can only be found on a handful of sites in Warwickshire.

The grassland supports an array of rare species such as Yellow-wort, Ploughman’s Spikenard, Greater Butterfly Orchids, Man Orchids, Woolly Thistle, Herb Paris and Autumn Gentian.

The site, situated on a discontinued limestone quarry, requires conservation efforts to protect its delicate ecosystem.

The team successfully cleared a substantial amount of scrub - or shrubland - from Snipe Meadow, rejuvenating the ground for grassland regeneration.

In the Man Orchid Meadow, the only site in Warwickshire known to contain Man Orchid, an annual cut and rake was done.

Swathes of shrubland also were targeted to help create a more favourable environment for the rare orchids.

During the day, participants uncovered the first circular clusters of leaves, of next year’s Man Orchid, with six already showing.

The council said this marked a significant milestone in the preservation of the rare species.

The team also supported on-going work to tackle Ash Dieback and removed unhealthy Ash trees from the edge of the car park and alongside a path.

Follow-up days are planned to tidy up the completed work and address any remaining scrub blocks.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Ufton Fields Nature Reserve is a jewel in Warwickshire's natural heritage, and the collaborative efforts of our dedicated teams and volunteers exemplify our commitment to preserving its unique ecosystem.

“The work undertaken ensures that future generations can continue to enjoy and be inspired by the rich biodiversity that defines this remarkable site."

"Our ongoing investment in the conservation of Ufton Fields reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and creating a sustainable future for Warwickshire.

"I extend my sincere thanks to all involved for their hard work and passion in safeguarding this precious natural asset.”