Still looking for festive inspiration? Rugbeians share pictures of their Christmas decorations

Lots of readers got in touch to share pictures of their Christmas decorations

By Alex Green
Monday, 6th December 2021, 1:00 pm

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Rugby, and there was a great response when the Advertiser put out a call for readers to share their decorations. We've included a host of pictures below, ranging in taste and style - so if you're still looking for inspiration, have a ganders at this story.

Jenny Thompson brought the festive atmosphere of a crackling fire into the 21st century here with the clever use of a Youtube video. A special mention goes to the silver theme of the tree, which complements the contemporary style of the room very well. A sterling effort.

Jade Lake goes the traditional route with this tree, where beads and baubles of varying colours are combined to give a result that the Victorians would be proud of.

The under-tree trainset featured on the Tom and Jerry Christmas special of 1941 did, in the view of the Advertiser, propel such an arrangement into popular culture. But sadly many miss out on this great-looking addition. Here Shelagh Larkin demonstrates how the addition of a festive loco adds an extra touch of magic to your tree.

Lauren Nichole Cotterill added additional interest to her tree with some distinct decorations. We particularly like the tiny Costa cup.

