Still time to make donations and dedicate lights to loved ones in Leamington and Whitnash's Trees of Light campaign

In his final days economist Ben Knight worked out that the cost versus return value of services he received from the Myton at Home care team amounted to £5,115.

Donations are always gratefully received by the Myton Hospices charity and the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa's annual Christmas Trees of Light campaign in Leamington and Whitnash is supporting the cause and people like Ben and their families again this year.

Ben, a former lecturer of the next generation of economists at the University of Warwick who was described as "a brilliant teacher" and "wonderful human being", was diagnosed with kidney cancer in early 2018 and tumours on his lungs and Liver were found too.

Ben Knight and his wife Cynthia.

An 18-month course of treatment helped to reduce some of the tumours but in spring last year a scan showed the cancer in Ben's kidney was growing again.

He tried another course of treatment but was advised to discontinue this after his health began to deteriorate rapidly.

As his condition worsened, he suffered several bad falls and was consequently referred to local district nurses

Ben's wife Cynthia said: “We had been struggling to help him with things like going to the toilet, positioning in bed. I’m 78 too and there’s only so much I could do to help.

The Tree of Light in Leamington.

"Thank goodness for Myton – they were guardian angels. You could see Ben brighten up when the Myton at Home nurses arrived; the treated him like family and he warmed to them.”

While having Ben at home meant the family could stay together, it could also feel frightening and overwhelming for Cynthia and her daughters, as well as Ben.

Cynthia said: “The Myton at Home nurses kept us informed with what was happening and knew when he was nearing the end.

"They were sensitive about it all and then they were on hand when we needed them for the practical stuff like registering the death – I don’t think we could have done all of it without them.”

The Tree of Light in Whitnash

Cynthia also described how the ongoing partnership that developed in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic between the District Nurses and the Myton at Home team was invaluable and ensured continuity of care and the most dignified end-of-life experience that Ben and his family could have hoped for.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, even more people are choosing to spend their final days at home with loved ones and the staff at Myton we are continuing to make this possible.

To donate to the Trees of Light and dedicate the name of a loved one please post your coupon (attached to the print version of this story in Friday's newspaper) and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by 5th January 2022.