Still time to vote for your favourite businesses in Leamington town centre in regional awards

Claire Watkins, Co-owner of Henderson Hound and Kary Hunt, owner of MOU, both in Park Street celebrate their nomination. Picture submitted.

Shoppers still have time to show their love for their favourite Leamington town centre businesses in a regional lifestyle awards.

The deadline for people to cast their vote in the Muddy Stilettos Awards is this coming Wednesday (June 15).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifteen Leamington town centre businesses have been shortlisted among the Warwickshire and West Midlands finalists in seven different categories.

Park Street has proven a particularly popular area from which businesses have been shortlisted.

BID Leamington’s executive director Stephanie Kerr said: “We always love to celebrate the many and varied businesses that we have in Leamington town centre and it is fantastic to have 15 recognised at this stage of the competition,” she said.

“The Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022 are a great way for people to show their support as businesses in all sectors recover from the pandemic as well as celebrate Leamington town centre and all the wonderful, creative business owners that we have.

“Some of the finalists have been part of the fabric of Leamington town centre for many years and others have only just joined us, so we also urge everyone to rediscover our town centre also.

“There’s isn’t long left since voting closes on Wednesday and it would be great to have some of our Leamington town centre businesses win regional awards.”

Voting closes on Wednesday at 5pm.