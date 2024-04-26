Stolen goods worth hundreds of pounds recovered after police stop two people in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A day of ‘retail therapy’ ended in a man and woman being arrested in Rugby.

Police were alerted that this vehicle was connected to thefts from the Shires Retail Park yesterday (Thursday).

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police’s Operations Patrol Unit, said: “We located the vehicle whilst one occupant was doing some more ‘retail therapy’ in Elliott’s Fields Retail Park, Rugby.

The haul of stolen goods.

“Various shops were targeted with hundreds of pounds worth of items being stolen.