Stoneleigh choir returning to the limelight with summer concerts

Stoneleigh Ladies Choir. Photo supplied

A choir based in Stoneleigh has returned to the limelight with concerts set to take place this summer.

After adapting during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Stoneleigh Ladies Choir has restarted their concerts and performances in the Warwick district.

During lockdown the members of the choir, who come from Warwickshire and Coventry, kept in touch via Zoom and each week had a practice with their leader, Karen Whyte.

Summer has seen them return to singing to an audience and they have sung at the Waverley Centre in Kenilworth and in Stoneleigh village as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

There are two opportunities left to hear and enjoy a variety of music and song.

First, the choir will be singing as guests of the Male Voice Choir at the ‘summer serenade’ at Stoneleigh Abbey on Sunday, July 10.

The main event for the choir is their charity concert and picnic tea at the Stoneleigh Village Hall on Thursday, July 14 starting at 1.30pm.

Each year a local charity is chosen to benefit and this year it is the Trussell Trust, which supports the food banks across the UK – including in the Warwick district.

The concert was supposed to have taken place last year but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for this charity concert cost £10 and includes 40 minutes of songs old and new and a picnic tea.