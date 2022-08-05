Storage containers to replace caravans at a site on the edge of Wellesbourne Airfield in spite of environmental concerns

Cllr Anne Prior, of Wellesboure and Walton Parish Council, said there had been opposition to the plans ever since the first batch of 20 containers were allowed on appeal at the Newlands caravan site back in 2010.

A further 50 were added in 2015 with the operators of the business now seeking permission to take the total number up to 90.

Storage containers will replace caravans at a site on the edge of Wellesbourne Airfield in spite of environmental concerns from the local parish council

She told planning committee of Stratford District Council on Wednesday (August 3): “We believe that an extra 20 storage containers will have an adverse effect on the site, turning an open green space into an industrial site.

“What we have here is the increasing industrialization of a rural area with little care for the environment and the surrounding area.”

Planning officer Paul Thompson’s report to the meeting explained that the site was screened by dense woodland, adding that he was satisfied that the scheme’s visual impact would be minimal.

He added: “It is self-evidently not an enterprise that can practically relocate elsewhere.

"Its longevity and the readily apparent popularity of the site on both occasions that I have visited demonstrate that this is a well-established, viable and thriving rural enterprise, and a key contributor to the local rural economy.”

Planning agent Andrew Murphy explained that there was demand for the extra containers which would not be seen from outside of the site which had been in operation since the 1990s and now contained more than £5m of assets.

He said: “The only objection is from the parish council and displays a fundamental misunderstanding about the proposal which involves replacing caravan storage with 20 shipping containers so one type of storage will be replaced by another.

“The proposal supports an existing rural business with a proven track record of operating a high standard of commercial storage.”

He added that it was expected that many of the containers would be used by traders at the weekly Wellesbourne market who would store stock.