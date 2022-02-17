Storm Eunice: Warwick Castle closes due to weather warning and likely travel disruption

Warwick Castle has announced that it will be closed on Friday (February 18) due to the weather warnings in place.

On the castle website it says: "Due to the amber weather warning for high winds in place, the high likelihood of travel disruption and the vast coverage of trees throughout the attraction we have made the difficult decision to close Warwick Castle tomorrow (Friday 18th February) and Knight’s Village tonight and tomorrow (Thursday 17 February to Friday February 18).

"Guest and staff welfare is of paramount importance to us and it’s necessary to ensure the health and safety of everyone during this time.

Warwick Castle's East Front. Photo by Warwick Castle

The castle added: "We apologise for the inconvenience, hope everyone stays safe through the storm and we look forward to welcoming guests back to the castle on Saturday (February 19) for the festival of archery and the rest of this February half term."

If anyone has tickets booked for tomorrow they can rebook via the website.