The Met Office has issued a yellow (thunderstorm) weather warning for Warwickshire and across the UK tomorrow (Thursday June 23).

In Warwickshire, the storm is expected to last for most of the day.

People can expect thunderstorms and torrential downpours, which may cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.

The forecast for Warwickshire for tomorrow. Picture courtesy of www.metoffice.gov.uk