Stratford-on-Avon MP lends support to English Tourism Campaign

This year's theme for English Tourism Week is 'Supporting tourism, the heart of our communities,' and the campaign aims to raise awareness of the tourism industry and highlight the quality and value that English tourism can offer.

Stratford-on-Avon MP, Nadhim Zahawi, said “As the hometown of Shakespeare, Stratford thrives on tourism. World leading talents grace the stage at the RSC, attracting people from across the globe - while our wonderful hotels and restaurants make them feel at home. So much of our local economy is geared towards giving visitors a great time. And whether you’re enjoying our countryside, rowing the river or walking around the Butterfly Farm - tourism is at the centre of everything we do.”

All Things Wild, a zoo and farm park located near Bidford-on-Avon is one local attraction celebrating English Tourism Week; “English Tourism Week is our chance to spotlight All Things Wild to the local community,” said Project Development Manager, Vicky Faller.

Nadhim Zahawi with tourism marketing professional, Jessica Blyth-Sweetingham.

“We always strive to improve our relationship with community groups and offer a diverse range of activities for all ages, with fun and education at the heart of everything we do. This year’s English Tourism Week gives us the chance to showcase the impact that we are having on our local community.”

Local marketing expert, Jessica Blyth-Sweetingham, who runs international marketing agency, Talking Tortoise, which are dedicated to serving tourist attractions across the country said; "English Tourism week is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the impact that tourist attractions have on the local community. From providing jobs to positive spill-over effects in the community, our local attractions are a fundamental part of the community’s identity. We’re genuinely privileged to be based in the heart of Warwickshire, where tourism is at the centre of our local economy.”