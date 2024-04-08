Stratford-upon-Avon Rotary Club to hold quiz night to raise funds for lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rotary Club of Stratford upon Avon are holding a quiz night to raise funds to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

The quiz night and raffle will take place on Tuesday 09 April 2024, 7.30pm at The Old Tramway Inn, Shipston Road, Stratford upon Avon to raise funds to support the charity’s lifesaving missions in Warwickshire and further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please come down and join us for a fun evening to test your knowledge while helping to support this vital lifesaving charity,” said Stratford upon Avon Rotary Club member Clive Jolliffe.

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA)

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24/7, 365 days per year, providing lifesaving pre-hospital care to those who need it the most. The charity receives no government or National Lottery funding and relies solely on generous donations from its supporters to fund its vital missions.

Sally Newman, Community Fundraising Executive for Warwickshire charity said:

“We would like to say a big thank you to the Stratford upon Avon Rotary Club for holding this quiz night to raise funds to support our charity’s missions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope as many people as possible can come down on Tuesday 09 April to take part in the quiz and help the Rotary Club to raise vital funds to keep our helicopters operational,” she added.