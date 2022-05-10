Street parties, road closures and special events in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Residents of Lillington gathered together to mark the forthcoming Jubilee with Gary Rudd, business support and events officer at Warwick District Council (centre left) and John Walker, director at CJs Events Warwickshire Limited (centre right). Photo supplied

Residents in the Warwick district are gearing up to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the June bank holiday weekend, with Warwick District Council and partners facilitating the closure of more than 30 roads in the district.

Street parties and jubilee celebrations will be taking place across the district from Friday June 3 to Sunday June 5 and residents in Lillington have been meeting regularly to share tips and inspiration for the celebrations.

Cllr Andrew Day, leader of Warwick District Council, said: “I’m delighted that our teams have pulled out all the stops to ensure that residents are able to celebrate this unique moment in history, coming together as a community after a difficult couple of years.

"I wish all those celebrating over the bank holiday weekend a wonderful time – I’m keeping my fingers crossed for blue skies and bright sunshine.”

Town council’s are also holding special events over the bank Holiday, with food, drink, and entertainment available to help celebrate:

~ Thursday June 2 – Market Place, Warwick – 12pm to 9.30pm

~ Friday June 3 – Warwick Road, Kenilworth – 11am to 4pm

~ Saturday June 4 – Pump Room Gardens, Leamington – 11am to 6pm

Warwick District Council would like to thank partners including the Legal Services team at Warwick and Stratford District Council’s, and CJ’s Events Warwickshire Limited for providing signage and barriers to assist with the road closures.