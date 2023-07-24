Street pastors were involved in more than 200 incidents in Rugby town centre last year and have been backed to carry on supporting those on a night out.

The statistics were revealed when Rugby Street Pastors held their annual general meeting and celebration service earlier this month.

The event was held at Rugby Baptist Church and guests included Mayor Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, Warwickshire’s deputy police and crime commissioner Emma Daniell, Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers and some of her team, MP Mark Pawsey and borough Cllr John Slinger (Lab, New Bilton).

The street pastors are out between 10pm-4am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Emma Daniell presented a new wave of funding to Rugby Street Pastors at their agm and is pictured with, among others, Rugby Mayor Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, Inspector Sally Bunyard‐Spiers, MP Mark Pawsey and Street Pastors' co-ordinator Dawn Thurkettle.

In her overview of 2022-23, co-ordinator Dawn Thurkettle said: “The team have completed 3,072 voluntary hours during the reporting year and dealt with 213 incidents supporting vulnerable clubbers of all ages by caring, listening and helping all those in need.

“The teams have also cleared 1,825 glasses and bottles from the streets, thereby removing potential weapons and keeping people from potential harm.

“Street Pastors do so much more than walk the town centre streets on Friday and Saturday nights; they are non judgemental, non-confrontational, caring, always having time for conversations.

“People share their stories and seek peace in the reassurances given by our responses.

“The teams receive many grateful messages from parents, thankful that we have helped their young person by contacting them and staying with them until they arrive to pick them up and get them safely home.”

Other speakers included Minister of Rugby Baptist Church Rev David Fleming, Rugby Street Pastors committee chairman Pastor Jon Skelton and their secretary and treasurer Bob Reeve.

All street pastors undergo training prior to being commissioned in the year under review nine new street pastors and four new prayer pastors were commissioned

Cllr O’Rourke and Cllr Slinger then spoke of when they had been out on patrols and the positive reaction they had seen from clubbers.

The Mayor and Inspector Bunyard-Spiers presented awards to three pastors for ten years in the role.

Warwickshire police and crime commissioner Philp Seccombe has renewed his support and his deputy Emma Daniell presented a cheque which will help offset the cost of training, uniform and admin costs.