Street pianos will be placed across Leamington for anyone to play

The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa is to install street pianos in three locations across town for a project called Play Me, Leamington inspired by British artist Luke Jerram’s Play Me, I’m Yours work. Photo credit: Luke Jerram.

Painted pianos will be placed in Leamington next month for a project being launched by the town’s rotary club.

The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa’s Play Me, Leamington project - inspired by artist Luke Jerram’s ‘Play Me, I’m Yours’ Street Piano works - will install at Leamington Station, outside the Royal Pump Rooms and inside the Royal Priors shopping centre from July 14 to August 30.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The street pianos will be free for the public to play and enjoy.

As well as being part of Warwick District Council’s CultureFest event and to celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games being held in the region, the games-themed pianos are also part of the drive to enhance the experience of the town for tourists, visitors and residents.

“Our lives are so busy these days and the painted pianos are an invitation to pause, to listen to each other and to play freely,” said a spokesperson for the Rotary Club.

"It’s a chance to have a break and enjoy something we too often ignore, music.

"We’re thrilled to be working with so many passionate people to make this project come to life.

"We can’t wait to see how the amazing artists transform the pianos, and how the public interacts with them.

“We are looking to generate smiles, stir emotions, and connect friends and strangers - the pianos are here for everyone to play in our welcoming community.”

The pianos will be painted by youngsters throughout June in a retail unit provided by the Royal Priors, with sneak previews of the artists’ work in progress available to shoppers.

Luke Jerram’s Play Me, I’m Yours work has been touring internationally since 2008 and has reached millions of people worldwide.

Located on streets, in public parks, markets and train stations the pianos are available for everyone to play and enjoy.