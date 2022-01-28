Streets in Warwick Gates, Whitnash and Kenilworth will be turned into 'window wanderlands' as part of a county-wide community art project

One of the Window Wanderland displays in Warwick Gates last year.

Front windows across Warwick Gates, Whitnash and Kenilworth will be decorated and lit up to create night-time walking trails as part of a community art project across Warwickshire and Coventry.

More than 2,000 front windows across Coventry and Warwickshirewere transformed into works of art as part of Window Wanderland last year and the organisers have set their sights on topping that number after expanding the project to cover more streets across the area this time around.

Between Saturday February 19 and Friday March 25, each of the 14 participating areas will decorate their windows for two weeks.

A trail map will guide participants to other creations within their area.

Schools, homes and local businesses can take part by registering their address on the Window Wanderland map and making a display.

Organisers are encouraging window displays to be made from household items such as newspaper, cereal boxes, fairy lights or cuddly toys to cut down on single use materials where possible.

Participants can also get their neighbours involved by downloading posters and leaflets or picking them up at the UK City of Culture Shop on Hertford St.

This project is part of #LoveCoventry, a Coventry UK City of Culture programme supported by The National Lottery Community Fund.

The walking trails will be held in Whitnash, Warwick Gates and Kenilworth between Saturday March 5 to Friday March 18.