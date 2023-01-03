Stretch of M42 in Warwickshire reopens after a new 12,600 tonne bridge is installed

A stretch of the M42 in Warwickshire has now reopened after it was closed over the Christmas period so a new 12,600 tonne bridge could be installed.

A 12,600 tonne bridge was slid into place over the M42 in Warwickshire, in what engineers described as a 'world first'. Photo supplied

The M42 between junction 9 (Dunton Interchange) and junction 10 (Tamworth Interchange) fully reopened on January 1 at 5pm.

Advertisement

The motorway had been closed for 10 days between the two junctions during the festive period for HS2 works to move a 12,600 tonne bridge into place over the carriageway.

Engineers moved the bridge with what is believed to be the world’s longest box slide.

Advertisement

Around 450 people from HS2’s construction contractor in the Midlands – Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV) – moved the bridge a record 165 metres to position it across the motorway.

The site team worked around the clock to move HS2’s Marston Box bridge into place over the Christmas period.

Advertisement

The operation took 40 hours, at a speed of four metres per hour, from December 24 to 26 during the closure.

National Highways senior network planner, Frank Bird, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to motorists for their patience during the closure of the M42.

Advertisement

"It’s never easy to close a busy motorway such as the M42 for an extended period but it has been vital to ensure the safety of the workforce and motorists while this work is taking place.

“We’ve been working collaboratively with HS2 for the past 18 months to ensure the operation runs smoothly and to help keep disruption to a minimum for drivers.

Advertisement