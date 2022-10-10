Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Stretch of Northamptonshire A14 closed after serious crash with air ambulance at scene

Emergency services are at the scene

By Alison Bagley
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:52 pm
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:34 pm

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road crash on the A14 in Northamptonshire.

Both carriageways between the M1/M6 - Catthorpe Interchange – and J1 (Welford) are closed due to a serious collision involving two vehicles.

All emergency services including Northamptonshire Police and the air ambulance service are currently attending the incident.

Most Popular

File picture

Advertisement

A National Highways spokesman said: “National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene providing assistance with traffic management.”

Motorists have been advised to use an alternative route.

NorthamptonshireMotoristsNorthamptonshire Police