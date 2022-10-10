Stretch of Northamptonshire A14 closed after serious crash with air ambulance at scene
Emergency services are at the scene
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road crash on the A14 in Northamptonshire.
Both carriageways between the M1/M6 - Catthorpe Interchange – and J1 (Welford) are closed due to a serious collision involving two vehicles.
All emergency services including Northamptonshire Police and the air ambulance service are currently attending the incident.
Most Popular
Advertisement
A National Highways spokesman said: “National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene providing assistance with traffic management.”
Motorists have been advised to use an alternative route.