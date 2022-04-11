Students in Warwick hold collection to help Ukrainian families

Students in Warwick recently held a collection to help people in Ukraine.

Sixth form students at Aylesford School took time out of their revision period to collect items for the families affected by the situation in Ukraine.

The collection was organised by Year 13 student Josh Warwick.

Students Bethany Edkins, Kayleigh Ricketts, Josh Warwick and Grace Russell with Mrs Elizabeth Keell, Head of Sixth Form (Second from right).

Josh was joined by his fellow students Bethany Edkins, Grace Russell and Kayleigh Ricketts who all helped with the collection.

