Stunning new mural now graces the wall of a house in Leamington street
A stunning new mural has been painted on the gable-end wall of a terraced house in Leamington.
The Lady of Shrubland street, depicting the face of a woman in a floral headdress, garlanded by autumnal blooms, was funded by a group of art-loving residents, designed by Tim Robottom of Brink Contemporary Arts and painted - in large part - by Gordon Landsburgh.
The seven-metre high Art Nouveau-style mural reflects the Victorian architecture of Shrubland Street Primary School opposite and was inspired by the works of Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Czech artist Alphonse Mucha.
Dianne Page, a member of Art Friends Warwickshire, said: “When I was a child, some house walls were painted as massive advertisements for chocolate, cigarettes and grate-blacking.
"‘Today our streets display exciting new murals which are works of art, both traditional and modern, and lift the spirits.”
Tim, who was born only a mile away from the location of the mural, added: “[Alphonse Mucha] produced a series of paintings depicting the four seasons and I hope that this autumn-themed mural will stimulate other sponsors to follow Art Friends Warwickshire to fund the remaining seasons over time.
“I anticipate that this mural will attract attention of enthusiasts not only in this country but beyond.
"Street art is taking off in many cities of Europe.
"Lyon, twinned with Birmingham, has long had a mural tourist trail and now Britain is following on with Southend-on-Sea regarded as the leader.
"We [Brink Contemporary Arts] hold three important values – nurturing creativity, health and wellbeing, and town regeneration.
"We depend on private donations and with the help of funding from Art Friends Warwickshire we can expand the Leamington Mural Festival Street Art Trail and bring art appreciation and creativity further into the community of Shrubland Street and more widely into the town as a whole.”
To find out more about Brink’s Leamington Mural Festival follow the Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/leamingtonmuralfestival/
For more about Art Friends Warwickshire visit www.artfriendswarks.uk