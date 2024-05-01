Stunning new mural now graces the wall of a house in Leamington street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A stunning new mural has been painted on the gable-end wall of a terraced house in Leamington.

The Lady of Shrubland street, depicting the face of a woman in a floral headdress, garlanded by autumnal blooms, was funded by a group of art-loving residents, designed by Tim Robottom of Brink Contemporary Arts and painted - in large part - by Gordon Landsburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven-metre high Art Nouveau-style mural reflects the Victorian architecture of Shrubland Street Primary School opposite and was inspired by the works of Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Czech artist Alphonse Mucha.

The Lady of Shrubland Street mural has been created on a gable end wall of a house in Shrubland Street.Pictured: Tim Robotham, the designer, and Dianne Page of Art Friends Warwickshire.Credit: Mike Baker

Dianne Page, a member of Art Friends Warwickshire, said: “When I was a child, some house walls were painted as massive advertisements for chocolate, cigarettes and grate-blacking.

"‘Today our streets display exciting new murals which are works of art, both traditional and modern, and lift the spirits.”

Tim, who was born only a mile away from the location of the mural, added: “[Alphonse Mucha] produced a series of paintings depicting the four seasons and I hope that this autumn-themed mural will stimulate other sponsors to follow Art Friends Warwickshire to fund the remaining seasons over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lady of Shrubland Street - has been created on a gable end wall of a house in Shrubland Street.Credit: Mike Baker

“I anticipate that this mural will attract attention of enthusiasts not only in this country but beyond.

"Street art is taking off in many cities of Europe.

"Lyon, twinned with Birmingham, has long had a mural tourist trail and now Britain is following on with Southend-on-Sea regarded as the leader.

"We [Brink Contemporary Arts] hold three important values – nurturing creativity, health and wellbeing, and town regeneration.

"We depend on private donations and with the help of funding from Art Friends Warwickshire we can expand the Leamington Mural Festival Street Art Trail and bring art appreciation and creativity further into the community of Shrubland Street and more widely into the town as a whole.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Brink’s Leamington Mural Festival follow the Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/leamingtonmuralfestival/