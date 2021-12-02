Stunning scenes from across Coventry and Warwickshire feature in charity calendar

Stunning scenes from across Coventry and Warwickshire have been captured in a new 2022 calendar which has been created to raise thousands of pounds for local charities.

Leamington-based law firm Wright Hassall launched the limited-edition calendar to celebrate its 175th anniversary this year, inviting local people to take part.

Budding photographers were given the chance to enter a photograph or drawing of a local landmark to win £175 and seeing their artwork on the calendar’s front cover.

Peter Lowe, partner at Wright Hassall, with competition winner Malcolm Hepple. Photo supplied

‘Early morning mist over River Itchen’ by Malcolm Hepple was selected by a panel of judges as the winning entry from more than 30 submissions.

A total of 500 calendars have been printed for free by Kenilworth-based printers, Emmersons Press, and will be available for purchase for £5.

The calendar is hoped to raise £2,500 towards the law firm’s chosen four charities for the year: Helping Hands Community project, Warwick District Foodbank, Tiny Tim’s Children’s Centre and Warwickshire Young Carers.

Peter Lowe, partner at Wright Hassall, said: “We had a tremendous response to our calendar competition with 12 beautiful images captured by the local community, but Malcolm’s picture really stood out for us.

“Congratulations to him and a big well done to all of the local photographers who have featured in this special calendar to celebrate our 175th anniversary while raising important funds for our four charities of the year.

“We would also like to thank the team at Emmersons for their generous support.”

Competition winner Mr Hepple snapped his winning photograph during a morning birthday walk in Long Itchington, where he lives, in April.

Mr Hepple, 77, said: “I’m really delighted to win. Since retiring I have loved taking landscapes. I’m out most days – I just can’t put my camera down.

“This photo was taken on an early morning walk about 6am which is the best time to get photos like this.

"I thought it was a perfect setting for the calendar as it shows a nice rural scene on a cool but sunny morning, with the mist clinging to the ground.”

The calendar is one of a number of initiatives launched by Wright Hassall to mark its 175th anniversary this year, which have also included the planting of more than 200 trees, as well as an ‘Acts of Kindness’ project which asks the public to nominate acts of kindness in the local community, with one winner every month receiving £175 to donate to a charity of their choice.