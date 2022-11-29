Stunning sculpture by Leamington artist marks two special anniversaries in Whitnash

The one-year anniversary of the Whitnash Civic Centre opening and the start of the 75th anniversary celebrations of property company AC Lloyd have been marked by the commissioning of a sculpture.

Back, from the left, Warwick District Council Vice Chairman Councillor Sidney Syson, Alistair Clark from AC Lloyd, Whitnash Town, District and County Council Cllr Judy Falp. Front, from the left, Whitnash Mayor Cllr Barry Franklin, artist Lucy Tomlins.

The one-year anniversary of the £2.5 million Whitnash Civic Centre and Library’s opening in Acre Close and the start of the 75th anniversary celebrations of property company AC Lloyd have been marked by the commissioning of a sculpture.

Leamington-based artist Lucy Tomlins has created The White Ash Tree – Symbol of Whitnash which now adorns the popular café at the Whitnash Civic Centre and Library.

Lucy, who is an artist, cultural producer and director of the Pangaea Sculptors' Centre in London, said she wanted to create a piece of artwork which would help to transform the café into a destination for all members of the Whitnash community.

She said: “I often run through Newbold Comyn and along the Grand Union Canal and find myself looking up into the tree canopy and I thought that would be a great idea for the design.

“The blue of the sky and the sunlight throw the far away leaves and branches into silhouettes whilst the sunlight catches the foreground leaves making them glow.

“I have aimed to recreate this sense of being within, or under, the tree's canopy by using five layers of 9mm veneered ply in white ash, walnut and oak to create subtle tonal differences and depth in the different layers, whilst retaining a natural, timber feel.

“Each of the different colours is a different layer of plyboard so there is a 3D sense to the work, and I hope it really adds value to the café since artwork such as this not only celebrates the tree as the symbol of Whitnash but also as a powerful metaphor for the community of this town.”

Councillor Judith Falp, who is the Town, District and County Councillor for the town of Whitnash, said the aim had been to create an original piece of artwork that was special to Whitnash – and that had been achieved.

“We are delighted to have marked our first anniversary of the Whitnash Civic Centre and Library by unveiling the new artwork,” she said.

“It is such a beautiful design and the 3D wood really makes it stand out – Lucy is a very talented artist.

“We are grateful to AC Lloyd for sponsoring the cost of the project and this is a fantastic way to also start their 75th anniversary celebrations next year.”

Alistair Clark, managing director of AC Lloyd Homes, said he had been only too happy to help when Cllr Falp rang to let him know about their artistic plans.

He said: “AC Lloyd has built many of the houses in Whitnash over the decades and with our 75th anniversary on the horizon, this was a lovely way to combine our significant birthday along with the first anniversary of Whitnash Civic Centre and Library which has become a really important focal point for the community.

