Register
BREAKING

Sunday league football teams from around Leamington donate £1,000 to charity

A cheque was given to Evelyn’s Gift founder Helen Smith at a recent meeting of the Council of Clubs for the Leamington & District Sunday Football League
By Oliver Williams
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:08 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Football teams from around Leamington have donated £1,000 to a charity which was created in the memory of a Warwick girl.

A cheque for the money was given to Evelyn’s Gift founder Helen Smith at a recent meeting of the Council of Clubs for the Leamington & District Sunday Football League.

For more information about Evelyn’s Gift visit https://evelynsgift.co.uk/

Related topics:LeamingtonWarwick