Sunday league football teams from around Leamington donate £1,000 to charity
Football teams from around Leamington have donated £1,000 to a charity which was created in the memory of a Warwick girl.
A cheque for the money was given to Evelyn’s Gift founder Helen Smith at a recent meeting of the Council of Clubs for the Leamington & District Sunday Football League.
For more information about Evelyn’s Gift visit https://evelynsgift.co.uk/