'Sunset ceremony' taking place in Warwick to mark 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War

A memorial service is being held at the War Memorial in Warwick on June 14 to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War. Photo by Google Streetview

The Royal British Legion Warwick Branch is organising the service, which will be held on Tuesday, June 14 at 7pm.

The date marks the end of the Falklands War on June 14 1982.

The service will take the form of a ‘sunset ceremony’ and is open to military veterans, serving personnel, and members of the general public.

It will start at 6.55pm with a short procession from St Mary’s Church to the War Memorial in Church Street.

A Falklands lament will be played by local piper Andy Walker, followed by readings and wreath laying in memory of all of the arms, units, and branches of the Armed Forces who participated in the campaign to liberate the Falkland Islands.

All are welcome to attend.