Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins is asking for everyone in the town to support his fundraising campaign for a good cause close to his heart next month.

Cllr Wilkins is hoping many others will join him in wearing pyjamas or onesie’s to work or school on Friday December 2 and to donate £1 to the LWS Night Shelter.

Having been homeless himself for a short time night shelter, his chosen charity for his year in office, is very close to Cllr Wilkins’ heart.

Lemington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins at Campion School in Leamington promoting his PJ Day fundraising event for the LWS Night Shelter. Picture supplied.

From being homeless on the streets of Leamington his incredible story now brings him to representing the people of the town and gives him the chance to give something back to good cause which helps others who are struggling like he did.

He said: “I wanted to create a first and PJ Day is that.

"It is a fun way to raise money for my chosen charity LWS Night Shelter.

“Please get involved.

Lemington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins at St Patrick's school in Leamington promoting his PJ Day fundraising event for the LWS Night Shelter. Picture supplied.

"I want to thank all the schools and local businesses that have already signed up to support the day.”

Those which have already signed up include St. Patrick’s School, Arnold Lodge School, Campion School, SureStars Day Nursery, Evergreen School, Morrisons, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Wilco, Reynolds Blinds, I Mill Street, Buzz Business, The Sydni Centre, Brunswick Hub

For more information and to make donations email [email protected]

Donations can also be made directly via this link https://www.lwsnightshelter.org/donate-1