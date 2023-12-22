Surprise gift brings festive cheer to local pensioner

Christmas has come early for a Rugby pensioner who was presented with a festive surprise as appreciation for her positive outlook on life and voluntary work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A keen cyclist, Jane Muers, aged 76, has been a customer with the Rugby branch of Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care (previously Melson Wingate) for over 40 years and still clocks up over 30 miles on her bike every week. She even helped the team raise money for Alzheimer’s Society when they did a Bikeathon in the store by clocking up several miles.

This zest for life and Jane’s voluntary work with Rugby Dementia Support Group meant that she was nominated by the branch team to receive a hamper full of festive goodies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane, who is married to Robin and together they have three adult children and five grandchildren, said: “I am so touched and very surprised by this kind recognition. I don’t think I deserve it, but it is a wonderful Christmas treat! I have trusted Scrivens with my eyesight and hearing care for around 40 years and the team at Rugby are always so welcoming, understanding and friendly. I plan to share the benefit of my festive goodies with members and my fellow volunteers at Rugby Dementia Support.”

Scrivens Rugby branch manager, Sarah Cave, presenting customer Jane Muers with a festive surprise

Branch manager, Sarah Cave, presented Jane with her gift. She said: “It was part of our company’s festive campaign to celebrate customers who we felt deserved a treat. Jane is such an inspiration and always has a smile on her face.

“Every time she comes in to see us for appointments, she is happy and always an absolute pleasure to have in the branch. She deserves any treats we can send her way.”

Family business Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care asked its 169 branches in England and Wales to nominate customers who they felt deserved a Christmas treat.