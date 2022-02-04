Sweep Caroline: Here's the quirky names for the new fleet of cleaning vehicles around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Steve Ranford (of Warwick District Council's council cleaning contractor idverde) with Councillor Alan Rhead and 'Sweepersaurus Rex'.

William Sweepspeare and Obi-Wan Cleanobi are among the names of a new fleet of street sweeper vehicles which will be cleaning the roads in and around Kenilworth, Leamington and Kenilworth.

Following a naming challenge held by Warwick District Council in late Summer last year, over 650 suggestions were received from the public and following careful deliberation, five names have now been selected, with bespoke designs for each of them adorning the vehicles.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweepersaurus Rex, Sweep Caroline and Little Bo Sweep are the three other names of the sweepers in the five-strong fleet.

The street sweeper Sweep Caroline.

The vehicles will operate across the 110 square miles of road network across the Warwick District keeping it clean and clear of litter and other debris.

The sweepers are supported by a team of street cleansing operatives who sweep, litter pick, empty litter bins, remove weeds, remove hazardous waste and graffiti, as well as many other things to keep the district clean and tidy.

The vehicles sweep up about 3,000 tonnes of litter and debris every year.

This is sent to a specialist facility in Coleshill which separates out different fractions such as sand, aggregates, metals and organic waste for recycling.

It also reclaims the water at the end of the process to use in the system again.

Councillor Alan Rhead, a council cabinet member for climate change, said: “We had some fantastic and very inventive suggestions, and I would like to thank everyone that took the time to submit their ideas to us.

“It was a tough one to judge, but we feel we’ve chosen the best of the names we received, including a local connection and a couple of fun names for young people.