Sydenham community centre hosting autumn fair

The SYDNI Centre. Photo by Google Streetview

A community centre in Sydenham is hosting an autumn fair next week.

The fair, which will be taking place at the SYDNI Centre, will feature around 20 stalls, which include stalls run by people from the local community.

Stalls at the event will selling a range of items such as early Christmas gifts, cards, puzzles and cakes.

There will also be a cafe and a raffle with around 20 prizes.

Advertisement