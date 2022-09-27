Sydenham community centre hosting autumn fair
There will be around 20 stalls
A community centre in Sydenham is hosting an autumn fair next week.
The fair, which will be taking place at the SYDNI Centre, will feature around 20 stalls, which include stalls run by people from the local community.
Stalls at the event will selling a range of items such as early Christmas gifts, cards, puzzles and cakes.
There will also be a cafe and a raffle with around 20 prizes.
Money raised from the event will go to the SYDNI Centre.