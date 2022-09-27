Register
Sydenham community centre hosting autumn fair

There will be around 20 stalls

By Kirstie Smith
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:01 pm
The SYDNI Centre. Photo by Google Streetview
A community centre in Sydenham is hosting an autumn fair next week.

The fair, which will be taking place at the SYDNI Centre, will feature around 20 stalls, which include stalls run by people from the local community.

Stalls at the event will selling a range of items such as early Christmas gifts, cards, puzzles and cakes.

There will also be a cafe and a raffle with around 20 prizes.

Money raised from the event will go to the SYDNI Centre.

