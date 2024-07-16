Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hundred Tae Kwon Do students have made the grade at an event in Leamington

The students, all taught by instructor Cassie Schembri at Heathcote Primary School, Lillington Free Church, the Graham Adams centre in Southam and Wellesbourne Primary school, were all successful in the grading event which took place under the watchful eye of 9th Degree Grand Master Oliver at Newbold Comyn Leisure centre last Friday.

Cassie said: “They all worked so hard and I thought it would be lovely to share their achievements.”