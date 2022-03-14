Take a great photo of a Leamington landmark and be in with a chance of winning £50

The bridge over the River Leam in the Pump Room Gardens,Leamington.

Leamington in Bloom’s annual photography competition is now open for entries from all keen photographers in town.

This year the group is challenging Leamington’s best amateur and professional snappers to shine a light on the town’s many and varied landmarks.

This could be a building, a sculpture, a bridge, a tree, a water feature, public art, a pub, a shop – so long as residents would recognise it without being told where or what it is.

The entrance to the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in Leamington.

The photographer whose image is chosen as the overall winner will receive £50.

The second and third place runners-up will win £35 and £20 respectively and all three winning shots will feature in the 2023 Leamington in Bloom calendar.

A further eleven highly commended shots will also get a place in next year’s calendar.

Prizes will be presented by Mayor Cllr Susan Rasmussen at Leamington Town Hall in the autumn.

All Saints parish church in Leamington.

The closing date for entries is August 26 and entry forms can be obtained by going to www.leamingtoninbloom.co.uk, emailing [email protected] or by calling 01926 450906.