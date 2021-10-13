Take our video tour of the new M&S store which opened today (Wednesday) at Leamington Shopping Park

M&S has opened its new branch at the Leamington Shopping Park today (Wednesday October 13).

And the Leamington Courier videoed a walking tour of the new shop when it was granted early access to the site yesterday (Tuesday October 14).

The clothing and home shop with 130-seat café at the former Debenhams site forms part of a larger store with the M&S Food Hall which was opened in August.

The new M&S store at the Leamington Shopping Park.

M&S has said the new store should create 80 new jobs and has a team of 180 staff.

Store Manager, Russ Tatton, said: “We’re delighted to open our new store in Leamington today. This new store is an exciting investment in the local area, and I can’t wait for our customers to see all the store features for themselves.

“We’ve been delighted to see so many local customers in our M&S Foodhall over the last couple of months and can’t wait to share what else the new store has to offer. Whether you’re looking for clothing and home inspiration, a convenient option for your big family food shop, or a stylish new café for a mid-shop pitstop – we’ve got you covered.

“The last few weeks have been spent putting the finishing touches to our new store and I’d like to say a big thank you to the team, who have been amazing in getting the store ready. We’re all so excited to welcome the local community to our new store and to show off all of the fantastic features at M&S Leamington Shopping Park!”

Store manager Russ Tatton outside the new M&S at the Leamington Shopping Park.

The new store offers accessibility features aimed at making it easier for customers with different needs to shop there.

These include a weekly Autism hour (Mondays at 10am – 11am), as well as hearing loops, adjusted tables and till points, accessible changing rooms, and accessible parking on site.

The store will be open from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 9pm and on Sundays from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Inside the new M&S store at the Leamington Shopping Park.

The cafe at the new M&S store at the Leamington Shopping Park.

Inside the new M&S store at the Leamington Shopping Park.