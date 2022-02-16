Take part in a Princess Trail across Kenilworth this half term and help to support children with cancer

The Kenilworth Ladies Circle is fundraising for the Princess Trust this coming half term by holding a Princess Trail around the town.

Youngsters can collect hidden letters in households and shop windows throughout the town.

Those particpating include The Tree House Bookshop, Kenilworth Books, Rocking Horse Cafe,, Lilyrose bridal boutique, Boothroyd & Co and Kenilworth Fire Station.

The event will run from Saturday February 19 to Sunday February 27.

The Little Princess Trust provides children who are having cancer treatment with real hair wigs to help them to restore their confidence and identity.

It also funds research into the disease.