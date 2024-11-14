Tale as old as time: Beauty and the Beast pantomime will enchant Leamington audiences this Christmas

A promotional cast poster for Beauty and the Beast at the Royal Spa Centre this Christmas. Photo supplied.

Magical pantomime Beauty and the Beast will be playing at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington this Christmas.

Panto favourites JP McCue and Sean Dodds as Dame Dolly and her son Billy Bakewell are back to bring all the panto mayhem to the stage.

They will be joined by Selen Berry as the beautiful Belle alongside Nathan Routledge as the Prince/Beast, Ellie Moloney as the Enchantress, Harry Pudwell as Edgar, Eliza Waters as Collette alongside the ensemble Demi Brooks, Oliver Ward and Alexander Stillie and a group of talented local youngsters.

When an arrogant prince is cursed to live as a beast, his only hope of salvation is to find love before the last petal falls from a magic rose.

Can village girl Belle see beyond appearances and learn to love a beast?

Beauty & The Beast is presented by Imagine Theatre.

It is written by JP McCue and Sean Dodds, co -Directed by JP and Stephen Fletcher with choreography from Connor Clifford.

The musical arranger and Director is Tim Sencer. Lighting Design is from Toby Darvill with Sound Design by Christopher James. Fight Direction is by Lisa Connell.

A spokeswoman for the Spa Centre said: “packed full of all the traditional panto ingredients you know and love, hilarious slapstick comedy, plenty of audience interaction and marvellous musical numbers, Beauty and the Beast is sure to be the hottest ticket in Warwickshire this Christmas."

Shows will take place from December 7 to January 5.

Tickets cost from £23.

To book visit https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre/homepage/67/beauty_and_the_beast