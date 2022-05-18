Talented pupils from Rugby's Avon Valley School to perform Matilda - make sure you book your tickets

Ilsa, Daisy, Freya and Emily - who all play Matilda.

To ensure the show is a success when it hits the stage in June the cast, which features almost 100 students from Year 7 to Year 11, have been rehearsing several times a week after school, as well as on Saturday mornings.

The musical, based on Roald Dahl’s book, follows the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

The show will run in the school’s theatre for five nights, from Tuesday June 21 to Saturday June 25.

Four talented students will each take a turn at performing in the show’s principle role, Matilda.

The students selected for the lead role are Year 7 students Isla Iles, Year 8 students Freya Lee and Daisy Adamson, and Year 10 Emily Adamson. They will be joined on stage with the rest of the cast, the ensemble and dancers who come from all year groups.

Elisa Wheatley, performing arts faculty leader, said: “This has been our first opportunity to run a large-scale school show since before the 2020 lockdown.

"The uptake from our students has been fantastic and I am delighted to say that rehearsals are going really well and we can’t wait to be back on stage.

"Our students are fully committed to the production and are keen to perform in front of sell out audiences”.