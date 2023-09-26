Talented teen performers star in surreal cabaret in Rugby
Nine teenagers and one baritone saxophone invite you to a surreal cabaret of a play in Rugby.
2nd Picture of Dorian G features a plucky young cast struggling to make sense of their lives, relationships and their place in an unfathomable universe.
Together they find themselves in an hilariously pointless search for a theme for their own creative expression, only to discover that one of them may in fact be the actual great-grandchild of eponymous narcissist Dorian Gray.
This life-imitating-art play about growing up asks lots of important questions about what it means to be human and, in fine absurdist fashion, offers absolutely no answers whatsoever.
The Rugby School Theatre Studies and Performing Arts Department present 2nd Picture of Dorian G is at Macready Theatre, Rugby, October 13, 7.30pm. It’s written by Vyte Garriga. Get your tickets from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RdiEJKhzXNnT