Nine teenagers and one baritone saxophone invite you to a surreal cabaret of a play in Rugby.

2nd Picture of Dorian G features a plucky young cast struggling to make sense of their lives, relationships and their place in an unfathomable universe.

Together they find themselves in an hilariously pointless search for a theme for their own creative expression, only to discover that one of them may in fact be the actual great-grandchild of eponymous narcissist Dorian Gray.

This life-imitating-art play about growing up asks lots of important questions about what it means to be human and, in fine absurdist fashion, offers absolutely no answers whatsoever.