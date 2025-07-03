Taskmaster-style experience for all the family coming to Kenilworth Castle

Kenilworth Castle. Photo by Heritage England

A Taskmaster-style family-friendly experience is set to take place at Kenilworth Castle this summer.

English Heritage and Taskmaster have teamed up to bring “a unique entertainment experience” to 17 heritage sites across the country from July 19 to August 31.

The collaboration will feature the hit BAFTA and Rose d’Or Award winning show Taskmaster, presenting a series of tasks at iconic locations – including Kenilworth Castle.

English Heritage said that visitors can take part in challenges and keep score – with a rewards available at the end.

But the charity also said that Taskmaster’s creator and star Alex Horne and the show’s team will not be doing the tasks with participants.

Beth Stone, head of visitor engagement and experience at English Heritage, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Taskmaster team this summer.

"From tasks such as becoming a monarch and making your own laws to creating your own solstice our visitors can expect a host of fun with a history twist at many of our properties and of course, plenty of rubber ducks.”

Alex Horne, creator and star of Taskmaster, said: "From the unusual position of being both a parent and a Taskmaster's assistant I feel confident that this relationship will be a positive one for kids, grown-ups and general fans of heritage.

"It's nice to go to nice places but it's even nicer to do fun things in those nice places and this should ensure you can do just that for this summer at least. And Greg agrees with me, so this is official."

For more information go to: www.english-heritage.org.uk/whats-on