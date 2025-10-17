Taxi driver taken off roads as part of safety checks operation in Leamington
Warwick District Council’s licensing team recently undertook the joint operation with the City of Wolverhampton’s Compliance Department to inspect private hire vehicles which originate from outside of the district but were operating in Leamington.
The checks took place on Saturday October 4 going into Sunday October 5 between 9pm and 3am.
The operation was timed to coincide with the return of University of Warwick students, which typically results in an increased demand for
taxis.
A total of 27 vehicles were inspected and, as a result, one driver was suspended for not having their taxi plate affixed to their vehicle and for having tints on the windows.
A further two vehicles were found to have tyres which were borderline to requirements but have since provided evidence that the tyres have been changed.
Councillor Jim Sinnott, Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Safer, Healthier and Active Communities, said: “Taxis are a vital service and are a huge support to the night-time economy, it’s not illegal for taxis, licensed by other authorities to operate across our district, but we must ensure as far as possible that these vehicles meet the high standards required by our Council and we have a regular and robust system of
checks in place.
“I would like to express my thanks to the Council’s Licensing team and to the officers from Wolverhampton’s Compliance Department who took part in this exercise.
"It was a late night for all.”