Team England’s bowls squad explore Warwick Castle in run up to the Commonwealth Games

The 15-strong squad were went on a private one-hour walking tour of Stratford with Stratford Town Walk guide Helen Hogg, followed by a trip to Warwick Castle’s Midsummer Carnival.
Their itinerary was put together by tourism company Shakespeare’s England.
The team, joined by Shakespeare’s England’s Darren Tosh, completed the award-winning outdoor town walk – which included Shakespeare’s Birthplace, Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall as well as Royal Shakespeare Theatres.
They then went on to the Midsummer Carnival at Warwick Castle, which runs until July 10, and celebrates the summer solstice and includes a Midsummer Horse show.
Alistair Hollis, Bowls England’s head of sport development said: “The team really enjoyed the day – Helen as tour guide was excellent and as a result a couple of the team may now be on Mastermind with Shakespeare as their specialist subject.
"Warwick Castle and the accompanying lunch was lovely.”
Up to 3,000 fans are expected a day to watch the Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls events next month during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games across five bowling greens at Leamington’s Victoria Park.
Darren Tosh, digital marketing manager for Shakespeare’s England added: “Excitement is building for Birmingham 2022 across the world.
"It’s fantastic for South Warwickshire that the spotlight will be shining on Leamington and Warwick as host locations for all lawn bowls, para-lawn bowls and the start and finish of the cycling road races.
"We wish all teams the best of luck.”