Team from Claverdon appearing on Channel 5's Eggheads tonight in memory of their friends

The Barron Healy Quartet will be appearing on Eggheads. Photo taken by a member of the Production Team - 12 Yard Productions.

A group of friends from Claverdon will be appearing on Channel 5' s quiz show Eggheads in memory of their friends.

The Barron Healy Quartet, which is made up of Paul Hammond (team captain), Bernie Waldron, Pete Moss and Richard Bonsall, will be appearing on the show tonight (Tuesday February 22) at 6.30pm.

The team all met through the village school as their children all attended and then they discovered they all had a common interest in trivia and pub quizzes.

Left shows Mike Healy and right shows Dave Barron. Photos supplied

They would often go to the quiz nights held at the White Swan in Henley-in-Arden along with their friends Mike Healy and Dave Barron, who were also from Claverdon.

The team previously appeared on the show in 2017 with Mike, who was the team captain, with the team name 'the out of date beer vouchers'.

Despite their best efforts the team lost.

The friends were then faced a difficult time after losing two of their friendship and quiz group and decided to reapply for the show to have another go in their honour.

Paul said: "We reapplied because Mike Healy, who was our captain, unfortunately died of Pneumonia but he also had Leukemia.

"Mike passed away in December 2021.

"We also lost Dave Barron, who was in our pub quiz team. He died over two year ago of a brain tumour.

"Our two regulars just passed away and died very young - it's very sad.

"We decided a couple of days after Mike's funeral to reapply and to give it another go in Mike and Dave's honour and memory.

"We also decided to create the team name after them too."