Teenage pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Brownsover
A teenage pedestrian has been seriously injured after a collision in Brownsover.
The man has been left with injuries to his head, neck and back after the incident in Lindale.
It happened at 6.46pm on Wednesday (December 4) and involved a white Vauxhall Corsa.
The man remains in a stable condition in hospital.
Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact our Roads Policing Unit at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting reference 264 of 4 December 2024.