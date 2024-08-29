Teenage pilot from Kineton flying high after completing first solo flight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 16-year-old Kineton High School student is celebrating after completing his first ever solo flight yesterday (August 28).

Kineton teen Freddie Reid was presented with a certificate of achievement for completing the flight by instructor Jon Davy.

The talented young pilot began his flying journey with South Warwickshire Flying School at Wellesbourne Mountford Aerodrome at just 11 years old.

Freddie waited for his 16th birthday and the completion of his nine GCSEs before taking on his first solo flight.

Freddie Reid receivign a ceretifcate of achievement for completitng hi first solo flight.

Now that the solo flight is under his belt, Freddie plans to obtain a private pilot’s license and continue his training to pursue a career in civil aviation.

Wellesbourne Mountford Aerodrome was first used by the Royal Air Force in 1941 and remained a government-owned aerodrome until 1964.

Now the airfield is used for several purposes, including as a home for the South Warwickshire Flying School, which offers flying training at all levels.