Teenager inspired by her mum's work at Warwick Hospital wins NHS Christmas card competition

Ellie Wall receives her £100 prize from Blythe Liggins senior partner David Lester. Photo supplied

A teenager inspired by her mum’s vital work at Warwick Hospital is the deserving winner of our NHS Christmas card competition.

Together with Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins, we asked Courier and Weekly News readers to design a Christmas ‘thank you’ card for NHS workers and join us in making a donation to NHS Charities Together.

Now the festive season is over, Ellie Wall, 18, from Radford Semele, has been announced as the winner.

She was presented with her prize of £100 by Blythe Liggins senior partner David Lester at the firm’s Edmund House headquarters last week.

Ellie’s mum Debbie works for the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust and seeing the impact of the pandemic on a loved one was the driving force behind her entry.

She is planning to use the prize money for driving lessons, which were interrupted during the pandemic.

Ellie said: “I think the competition is a great idea.

"The NHS has been under so much pressure and has saved thousands of people’s lives during the pandemic, so it’s our time to say thank you.

“I have seen the stress of frontline workers and heard about the difficult situations my mum has dealt with at work.

"It must have been a traumatic time for all the staff and I don’t think everyone fully understands what all NHS staff have been through.

“So I would just like to thank you for this lovely idea because it will touch all their hearts and help them all know how grateful we are for their hard work.”

David added: “When we launched this competition, we wanted to ask readers to reflect on the amazing work carried out by NHS staff and other frontline workers, and to consider the sacrifices they have all made during the pandemic.

“Ellie has a very personal connection to this and she is a very worthy winner.

"Many congratulations to her, on behalf of us all at Blythe Liggins.”